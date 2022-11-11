ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Raven Coleman and Marianeth Crockett know what it’s like to make the transition from the armed forces to civilian life.

“There’s nothing that teaches you on how to do it,” said Coleman.

Both served in the military. Coleman spent four years in the Air Force. Crockett served nearly five years in the Navy.

“I think when you get out of the military you kind of want to find your roots again. You want to have a purpose,” mentioned Crockett.

After seeing their time in the service, they went from active duty to business owners.

“I have a biohazard crime scene cleaning company and also run a body removal transport service,” Coleman said.

Crockett is a creative strategist and runs a design studio. Together, they are a part of the North Carolina Veterans Business Association.

“So, having organizations like this to kind of catch you if you fall or catch you before you fall has been so helpful,” Crockett stated.

NC Vet Biz was created to help veterans in their professional lives.

The organization hosted a veteran vendor pop-up market at the Olde Raleigh Distillery in Zebulon, a place owned by a veteran.

“Our mission is to support, connect and educate. Vendors hopefully increase their commerce in North Carolina. So, what better time to get veterans together,” Coleman explained.

The U.S. Small Business Association estimates veteran-owned businesses generate about $1 trillion dollars in sales annually.

“So, it’s kind of like a fraternity or sorority. So, no matter where you go, we are all going to support you,” said Crockett.

NC Vet Biz will host its inaugural gala at the Olde Raleigh Distillery on Saturday evening to highlight and celebrate veterans.