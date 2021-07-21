Incoming Raleigh police chief releases video message ahead of 1st day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s new police chief released a brief video message Wednesday ahead of her first day on the job in August.

Estella Patterson will take over as Raleigh’s 30th chief of police on Aug. 1 – a month after Cassandra Deck-Brown retired from the position.

“As your chief, I’m looking forward to meeting you, working with you and learning about your concerns,” Patterson said in a 30-second video.

Patterson previously served as deputy chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She had been with CMPD since 1996, serving in several roles, including patrol officer, instructor, division commander, recruitment director and Internal Affairs commander.

“Together we will continue to make Raleigh a great place to live, learn, work and play,” Patterson said.

Patterson was selected out of three finalists on June 17.

At that time, she mentioned wanting to work with the community to better the relationship with the Department.

“I am looking forward to strengthening the relationships with citizens and residents in the community and advancing 21st century policing ideals to make Raleigh the safest city in America. I am thankful to all for their trust and confidence in me.”