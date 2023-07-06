RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heat, humidity, and days of it. All of it has had service technicians in the Triangle working longer hours with countless calls.

“We wait all year for summer to roll around and the first week of July we’re thinking when’s fall coming!? North Carolina is hot,” said Kate Urquhart who lives in Durham. She added, “I don’t go outside in this heat, I’m from North Carolina, and I know what it’s like.”

Urquhart is one of many residents who reached out after having issues with their air conditioning. She said, “I noticed the other day my air conditioner was not pumping right.”

The Durham resident learned the issue was caused by a loose air duct—an easy fix. However, Urquhart said a close friend of hers wasn’t as fortunate. She said, “I had a friend who was here this morning who had no A/C at all yesterday and she was miserable. I mean, it affects your mood, it affects everything.”

Daniel Hughes, a service technician with Michael & Son Home Services, said the company has been receiving similar calls that started early in the week. He said, “Usually, it’s just, I’m hot! It’s the most common call.”

Hughes said he’s responded to emergency calls and has worked until midnight to make sure families can stay cool this week.

“It’s like a lightbulb, when it burns out, it won’t run the machine outside,” said Hughes.

The technician said problems have ranged from rusted evaporator coils to clogged filters. Hughes said, “A lot of times, especially if you don’t have your seasonal maintenance done, we have a lot of capacitors, which is the part outside that starts the compressor and the fan motor, we do a lot of calls for that.” He added, “Pretty often, we’ll go out and people don’t realize that they’ve forgotten to change their air filter and it’s clogged up. If you’re air conditioner can’t breathe, it will freeze up, and once it’s frozen, the airflow shuts down and you don’t have cooling.”

To help reduce issues during the summer, Hughes recommends that households have their systems checked every six months—a maintenance call is much cheaper than one for a repair! He also said setting thermostats in the early morning and keeping temperatures consistent can prevent your unit from overworking itself.

Duke Energy recommends families keep their thermostat at 78˚F, but said the best setting is the highest temperature where everyone in the household is comfortable. Increasing your thermostat by two degrees can also reduce your cooling cost by 5%.

Wake County officials also tell CBS17 News their “Cool for Wake” program has assisted families and distributed 80 fans and 6 A/C units as of Monday.