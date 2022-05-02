RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Increased fuel costs have hurt everyone from individual drivers to delivery services and mobile businesses. Supply chain issues and inflation also mean getting those vehicles repaired is costing more too.

The city of Raleigh is not immune to those increased costs. This week, city council members will decide whether they should move around more than $1.3 million in the city budget to cover those costs.

“Within the city, the cost to purchase fuel for city departments has exceeded the amount vehicle fleet services initially planned,” city documents say.

In addition to increased fuel costs, city documents said in the solid waste services division, the cost for repair and maintenance solid waste trucks has also exceeded planned expenses.

City staff have recommended transferring money for both purposes from two different budget areas.

To address increased fuel costs for fleet vehicles, city staff have recommended transferring $700,000 from salaries and benefits to the Vehicle Fleet Services Operating Fund. Those dollars are available because of savings from vacant positions in the city this year.

City staff also recommended a transfer of another $613,000 to the Solid Waste Services Operating Fund from the city’s computer software fund. City documents said those dollars have become available due to new software purchases happening in the 2023 fiscal year.

Those transfers would result in an additional $819,000 for motor vehicle fuel and lubricants along with $494,000 for motor vehicle maintenance and operations.

The Raleigh city council meeting will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to recent exposures to COVID-19. Raleigh City Council meetings are broadcast on the City’s website, YouTube, and RTN 11.