With inflation finally cooling, falling prices could soon have a big impact on the housing market in the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With inflation finally cooling, falling prices could soon have a big impact on the local housing market. If the trend continues, experts say interest rates, including mortgages, could soon fall.

Monday’s consumer price index showed inflation falling to 3% in June compared to last year, a sharp decline from the surge in prices seen throughout the post-COVID recovery. While the report showed a slight increase in the cost of shelter year-over-year, big changes could be on the horizon.

“I think we could see a downward trend in 2024, and that’s good for homebuyers, it’s good for home sellers, it’s good for the economy,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

As mortgage rates have risen across the country, it’s having an impact on the housing market. Locally, a new Zillow report shows a 34% decline in new listings in the Triangle since last year, as some homeowners are hesitant to try out the market.

“Right now they’ve been beating inflation with a 3% interest rate. They’ve had great appreciation on their home and really, if there’s no reason for them to move, if there’s not a life event, they’re hunkering down and staying where they are right now,” says Gretchen Coley, the founder of the Coley Group.

That, coupled with supply and demand, makes it difficult for some buyers to find the home they’re looking for.

Zillow also found a 20% decline in the Raleigh market’s inventory since last year, coupled with a staggering 46% drop since 2019, “I feel like that inventory is gonna stay tight for a while, we just can’t keep up with demand,” said Coley, adding that new construction is helping to ease that deficit.

While lower mortgage rates would be good news for buyers and sellers, it could also exacerbate this issue.

“We’re going to see listings come to market that there are buyers in waiting to scoop those up. There’s been a lot of people sitting on the fence,” Coley explained, adding that costs will almost certainly increase as well.

That’s one reason, she says, now can be a good time to buy if you can initially take on a higher rate, “We always tell people, you can refinance your mortgage, you can get a lower rate when they go down, but you can’t get a lower price for the house.”

Zillow also found local house prices slightly increased from May to June. However, they’re just over 3% less on average than last year, or roughly $14,000.