Injuries reported in crash near North Hills in Raleigh on Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh on Thanksgiving.

The crash was reported just after 4:15 p.m. along Six Forks Road near Northbrook Drive, which is just north of North Hills.

It’s not clear how the crash happened, although one SUV had major front-end damage. One woman was put on a stretcher after the wreck.

Two EMS units were sent to the scene. Part of Six Forks Road was blocked for a short time.

