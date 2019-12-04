Injuries reported in shooting near Raleigh business park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a robbery after they say shots were fired near a business park.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Progress Court.

Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result. The injury was not due to a gunshot, but due to a “blunt object”, police say.

