Inmate serving sentence in transitional housing rearrested for indecent exposure near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A prison inmate who was serving the remainder of his sentence in transitional housing because of the pandemic was rearrested this week in Raleigh.

Police arrested 54-year-old Anthony Covington on Wednesday for indecent exposure and peeping into an occupied room.

According to arrest warrants, on Nov. 9, Covington peeped into a college student’s house on Clark Avenue.

“I feel like we are kind of vulnerable,” said Natalie Hartofelis, a senior at N.C. State who lives a few doors down from where the alleged incident happened. “I know living in a house with all girls, it gets a little scary to know that that’s going on.”

Then, on Nov. 11, just a few blocks away from the first incident, court records show Covington is accused of exposing himself to a person on Chamberlain Street.

“I just think it’s completely unacceptable someone would do something like that,” said

Jacob Matlock, who lives nearby. “Especially just in our neighborhood. That’s just gross.”

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Covington met the requirements for its Extending the Limits of Confinement Program (ELC). The program allows certain inmates who are at high-risk for COVID-19 and are nearing the end of their sentence, to serve the remainder of it at home or in transitional housing. Covington was initially serving time for breaking and entering into vehicles and being a habitual felon.

Court records show Covington posted $3,000 bond and was released from jail on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Covington did not have a state retainer, which would have flagged local law enforcement to hold him in jail. DPS officials located Covington later in the day and confirmed he is now back at Central Prison.