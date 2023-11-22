RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Without hesitation, inmates at Wake County Detention Center ran to the aid of a detention officer on Thursday when she fell to the floor.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the female officer was supervising a dorm when she began feeling unwell at her desk. Inmates noticed she appeared to look ill and moments later they sprang into action to get her help.

The medical emergency caused her to fall to the floor, unconscious. Two inmates went to her, using her radio to call for help. Others started banging on doors to get the attention of anyone passing by.

“They knew exactly what call to make, and help arrived almost immediately,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The officer survived the medical incident and is at home recovering, according to Sheriff Willie Rowe.

Despite inmates having no obligation to help vulnerable officers, Sheriff Rowe made a point to commend the inmates for choosing empathy and choosing to not delay in getting help.

“We thank our staff and the inmates for the professional relationships they have built to better serve and assist one another,” Sheriff Rowe said.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe visits inmates, thanking them for their actions to help save a detention officer. (Courtesy Wake Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office further said the officer did not just have her radio on her — she also had keys and pepper spray.

“This situation could have gone a different way, but it didn’t, and they helped her,” Detention Director Dail Butler said. “When we thanked the inmates after it happened, their first concern was how she was doing.”

As the sheriff’s office says it is looking into ways to recognize the actions of the inmates, the detention center’s commissary vendor has offered donations of snack bags for the inmates of that dorm.