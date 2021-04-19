Insect-based animal feed company to invest $9M in Apex, bringing dozens of new jobs

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– More jobs are on the way to Wake County after a multimillion-dollar investment from Enviroflight that has people buzzing.

“We just wanted to provide more jobs at home for our citizens,” said Joanna Helms, Director of Apex Economic Development.

Apex was able to secure a $9 million investment from Enviroflight to be their anchor tenant at the undeveloped Cash Corporate Center by sweetening the deal with a $100,000 incentive.

“This was a two year in the making project,” said Helms.

“One of the reasons that we chose the Raleigh area in general is just the research triangle and all of the amazing talent that’s located there,” said Enviroflight Vice President Carrie Kuball.

Kuball says Enviroflight is hoping to tap into that talent to produce a high-quality sustainable protein and fat source by breeding insects.

“We’re setting up an R&D center which requires a whole lot of special equipment and special buildout in the facility that we’re breaking ground on,” said Kuball.

The facility could provide as many as 40 high paying jobs such as lab techs, researchers, and entomologist for high paying jobs to go along with corporate positions such as sales and marketing.

“We definitely are there for the long haul,” said Kuball.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Helms. “We have a couple of projects in the hopper right now that are in the decision-making process and those could create quite a few jobs in the 200 to 300 range.”

For more information on Enviroflight, or to apply for an open position, click here.