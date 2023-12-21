WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The TSA expects Thursday to be the busiest travel day before Christmas and that is certainly how it is playing out at RDU Airport.

At one point, the security line stretched the length of Terminal 2. Check-in lines were also longer than normal, especially for American Airlines where some customers waited several hours.

Sun Moon Kim and his family are heading to Abu Dhabi and he’s one of several people forced to rebook a flight because of a long wait.

“We’re scrambling. I’m looking at my phone trying to see if there’s another flight to JFK,” Kim said.

Carly Oetjen is flying to Belize and also had to wait a long time. She tells CBS 17 she’s never had this kind of a wait at RDU.

“We didn’t come prepared for an hour at the check in line so yeah, we came expecting to just be able to walk up in 20 minutes,” Oetjen said.

An American Airlines spokesperson tells CBS 17 they did not have any service issues out of RDU Airport Thursday morning and the vast majority of their flights left on time.

Airport officials say they expect to have a 22.5% increase in travelers this holiday season compared to last year.