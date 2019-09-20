Instagram star ‘Oak City Kitty’ to take final stroll through downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s unofficial mayor is retiring.

Tucker is better known as the Oak City Kitty. He will take his last stroll down Fayetteville Street next week.

His retirement was announced on Instagram, where he has more than 10,000 followers. The 22-year-old, 25-pound cat rose to fame for walking around downtown Raleigh as a means of weight loss. His sarcastic and snarky posts helped, too.

His owner said the family plans on moving and it’s time to step away from the social media spotlight.

“He already hates his neighbors, hates the house, and hasn’t seen any of it,” owner Ron Kirk said.

Kirk said Tucker may occasionally pop up on Instagram. And, since Tucker is a rescue, Kirk wanted to remind people to adopt, not shop.

