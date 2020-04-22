Installation of $2.5M high-speed fiber network underway in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Wake Forest is getting a high-speed fiber network that will support public safety efforts and important administrative activities before expanding to businesses and residents, according to a press release from the town.

Utility Service Contractors are working on behalf of the Town of Wake Forest to install the network and CTC Technology & Energy is managing the $2.5 million project, officials said.

The project “will initially interconnect 14 Town facilities before expanding to serve businesses and residential neighborhoods,” according to the release.

The process for getting a high-speed fiber network in the town began back in 2016 when CTC was chosen to develop a broadband feasibility study to look at cost estimates and other aspects of the project. The findings were delivered in 2017.

“Extending from town hall, the current fiber network installation is the next step in implementing the CTC report,” the Town said in the release.

Residents can track the progress of the fiber installation by visiting the Town’s website.

More headlines from CBS17.com: