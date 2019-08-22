Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Raleigh elementary school team up to keep students, families fed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle plays a crucial role in helping children and their families prepare to go back to school.

The nonprofit is also partnering with local schools in a unique way to get even more help to children and families in need.

The staff at Bugg Elementary School in Raleigh are busy gearing up for the new school year.

But before lessons are taught, principal Becky Foote is on a mission to ensure all of her students have a clear mind before stepping into the classroom.

“We know that if children are hungry then they can’t learn, so we need to take care of basic needs first,” said Foote.

Those needs are met thanks to the school’s three-year partnership with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

“We really feel that it’s our role here at Bugg Elementary to take care of the whole child and to take care of their families as well,” said Foote.

That means stocking a food pantry, freezer, and refrigerator with the essentials to cook a nutritious meal.

“They’ve also helped us out with our garden so that we can have fresh fruits and vegetables available for our families and for our community,” said Foote.

Foote’s objective stretches beyond activities during school hours and even the week.

Thanks to the school’s “Backpack Buddies” program, students and their families have access to nutritious food seven days a week.

“But when they leave here it’s really important they continue to have healthy food to eat at home and in the evening and on the weekends,” said Foote.

That’s a relief for children who can go home without worrying where their next meal will come from.

It’s a challenging mission as well. Even with help, there’s always a need, especially now.

“Right now our shelves are pretty bare. It’s the beginning of the school year for us, so our refrigerator and freezer are pretty empty and our shelves are pretty bare,” said Foote.

Helping students in need — and their families — is something worth reaching for.

“We have common goals, which is to take care of the needs of the families that we serve and by working with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle we’re better able to do that,” said Foote.

If you want to help local kids in need then you can click here to donate.

