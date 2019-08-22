Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s back-to-school campaign relies on community support, donations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, which serves thousands of kids across our area, relies on the community for donations and support.

The Shuttle’s program manager Amber Simmons sat down with CBS 17’s Felicia Bolton to discuss how they’re helping children and the importance of the community’s support for the program.

If you want to help local kids in need then you can click here to donate.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now