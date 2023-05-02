RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System announced Tuesday night that an interim superintendent has been chosen after the current superintendent said in February she would be retiring this year.

Catty Moore, the current superintendent of the Wake County Board of Education, announced on Feb. 9 her plans to retire at the end of June.

The Board of Education announced Tuesday that Dr. Randy Bridges will be appointed as the interim superintendent until the board can find a permanent replacement for Moore.

Bridges will take office on July 1.

Bridges has more than 40 years of experience in the education field. He has previously served as superintendent of Orange County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System.

He has also worked as a classroom teacher, coach, middle and high school principal and associate superintendent of human resources and public relations.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bridges to Wake County,” Board of Education Chair Lindsay Mahaffey said in a news release.