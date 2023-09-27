RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and the City of Raleigh announced that the bluegrass organization’s festival will have a new home in 2025.

However, a new festival will be coming to Raleigh, according to Jessica Holt with the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An Americana-style music festival is in the works for downtown Raleigh starting in 2025. The new festival will be run by PineCone, a Raleigh-based non-profit that has booked and produced the downtown bluegrass festival since it arrived in 2013.

The IBMA’s Board of Directors announced a new festival site search is underway. The board plans to announce the new host location by the end of the year.

“Raleigh has been the fourth and most successful home for IBMA World of Bluegrass,” said Paul Schiminger, the IBMA’s Executive Director during most of the event’s tenure in Raleigh. “In seeking to attract our organization to Raleigh in 2013, the city worked closely to partner with the IBMA to expand the association’s long-standing festival into a new model which included both ticketed and free stages in the downtown corridor. The success of this model was evident in the growth of attendees to over 200,000 people enjoying bluegrass music in each of the years from 2016 to 2019.”

IBMA World of Bluegrass has generated more than $88 million for the city’s economy since 2013, according to a news release.