RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UPDATE: All westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near Jones Sausage Road in Wake County are back open after being closed following a morning wreck.

Previous story

A wreck involving multiple cars has closed down several westbound lanes on Interstate 40 in Wake County, causing a traffic backup during the Monday morning rush hour.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, four out of five lanes are closed near Jones Sausage Road (Exit 303).

Expected impact to commuters is high, and as of 7:55 a.m. westbound traffic is backed up for several miles, past mile marker 309.

The lanes are expected to be closed until 9:02 a.m.