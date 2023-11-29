RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 in Raleigh is set to close this week so construction crews can conduct bridge work.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-440 westbound between Hillsborough Street and Western Boulevard will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Signs for a detour will be posted. The detour will direct motorists to take Hillsborough Street to Gorman Street and Western Boulevard to get back on I-440 west.

Improvements to I-440 between Wade Avenue in Raleigh and Walnut Street in Cary — a section that includes the area affected by Thursday’s closure — have been underway for years as part of a project to update and rehabilitate the highway. According to the NCDOT, that portion was built in the 1960s and is the oldest section of I-440.