RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Interstate 540 eastbound Aviation Parkway exit to Raleigh-Durham International Airport is completely blocked off Thursday night after a crash.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera confirms the closure at approximately 11 p.m. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash.

Highway Patrol also confirmed multiple injuries, but could not confirm any further information.

The far left lane is the only one currently open to traffic.

CBS 17 has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.