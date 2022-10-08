RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

“I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.

Raleigh’s second annual Intertribal Pow Wow brought dozens of people out to Dorothea Dix Park.

“We’re just thrilled that all eight tribes have come together and can celebrate in this place, and that the community is celebrating the presence of Native Americans here and all they contribute to the community,” Janet Cowell, the President and CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy, said.

Tribes could show off their outfits, handmade goods and dancing, but non-native community members were also invited to the park to learn about the different cultures.

“I think a lot of Native American tribes feel like, everybody thinks, ‘Oh, they’re all out west,’ and we have one of the highest populations of Native Americans in North Carolina, east of the Mississippi,” Cowell said.

“A lot of people talk about Native people in a past tense,” Roberts added. “We’re currently living here, and participating, and are active members of society, we contribute so much.”

The actual spot of the Pow Wow in Wake County was significant, too.

“Native Americans roamed this land and were on this land before any of us, so we’re just really honored and proud that the Native American communities can celebrate here,” Cowell said.

Native members say when the Pow Wow ends and everyone goes home, they just want non-native community members to continue building connections.

“Include us in their communities, their gatherings, include us in the way they think about policies, or in any way possible,” Roberts said.