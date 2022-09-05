RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m.

When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the railroad.

Sometime after realizing he was on the tracks, police said the man attempted to spin off, causing his car to catch fire and later explode. According to police the man was able to get out with no injuries, but he is currently in jail with a second degree trespassing charge.

It took officials hours to get the car off the tracks so trains could continue to run through.

As of Monday afternoon, the man’s identity has not been released.