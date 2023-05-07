RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

There was a report of a deceased person at the location, which is near the intersection with Trawick Road just outside the Raleigh Beltline, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead at the scene.

Sunday evening, police said there was no threat to public safety.

Police said the death was still under investigation.