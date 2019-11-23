Man wounded by gunfire at same Raleigh house where deadly shooting happened less than 2 weeks ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning at the same home where a person was shot and later died less than two weeks ago.

The most recent shooting happened at home in the 900 block of Beverly Drive just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police said. The home is the same house where a deadly shooting happened early Nov. 10.

This weekend, officers responded to a report of shots fired in that area and located the victim. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have not released the condition of the victim or any information regarding a suspect.

In the Nov. 10 deadly shooting at the same home, authorities say a deceased shooting victim was dropped off at WakeMed Hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Beverly Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Nov. 10 and were then notified of a deceased gunshot victim dropped off at WakeMed.

Devonte Jamal Tillery, 28, was later identified as the man who died.

The weekend of the deadly shooting, CBS 17 obtained the call history report for the home Raleigh police said was involved in the homicide.

According to the report, in the last 12 months, there have been nearly 30 calls to the house. At least four of those calls were gun-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

CORRECTION: An initial report incorrectly indicated the deadly shooting happened Sunday.

