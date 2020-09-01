Investigation underway after man shot in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in east Raleigh on Monday night.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600-block of Poole Road at 11:23 p.m., police said.
Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
