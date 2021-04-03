Investigation underway after man shot multiple times at Raleigh motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a motel Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Budgetel Inn and Suites in the 3800-block of New Bern Avenue around 2:17 a.m., officials said. Once at the scene, police found an adult male who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspect information has been released yet.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.