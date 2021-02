CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Reed Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area just before 2 a.m. and located one of the victim suffering a gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cary Crimestoppers at 919-460-4636.