Irving McPhail, president of St. Augustine’s University dies

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Irving McPhail, the president of Saint Augustine’s University has died, according to a tweet from the University.

“It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of the 12th President of SAU, Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail,” the tweet says.

The University did not release any details into McPhail’s cause of death.

McPhail became president of the University back in July.

Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President, effective immediately.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories