Irving McPhail, president of St. Augustine’s University dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Irving McPhail, the president of Saint Augustine’s University has died, according to a tweet from the University.
“It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of the 12th President of SAU, Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail,” the tweet says.
The University did not release any details into McPhail’s cause of death.
McPhail became president of the University back in July.
Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President, effective immediately.
