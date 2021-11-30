‘It breaks my heart,’ Parents push Wake County school board to reconsider reassignment plan

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County School Board held a feedback session Tuesday evening on the 2022-23 enrollment proposal.

One parent who spoke at the meeting supported the reassignment plan, but about 20 other parents said they want their children to stay in their current school.

Two common concerns from parents were that the plan splits up neighborhoods and that the newly assigned schools are farther away.

Amanda Culp wants her child to be able to attend Leesville High School next year.

“They’re taking our kids away from their peers that they’ve been with since kindergarten, and you know, we’re moving to another community so to speak, so they’re not gonna know anyone at the new school,” said Culp.

Kathryn Banks also has a child who will be a freshman next year, who was reassigned from Leesville to Millbrook High School.

“Safety’s my biggest concern,” Banks said. “After having two high schoolers drive back and forth now, they’re gonna have to drive 30 minutes almost and about 13 miles each way on 540. It’s scary, versus just having to go down Leesville Road four miles.”

Most of the reassignment plan fills three new schools, but it also moves students from more crowded to less crowded existing schools.

The second draft of the plan was released about two weeks ago.

Several parents from Abbotts Creek Elementary School attended the meeting. The parents said the plan splits up the Falls River neighborhood in North Raleigh.

Catie Duncan said it will separate the community that provided stability for children after years of no school stability due to COVID-19.

“It breaks my heart to even consider having to tell my children that they can no longer attend the school that has made them feel loved and secure while everything else in this world is uncertain,” Duncan said.

It was a point that stood out to Wake County Public School System Board Chair Keith Sutton.

“Hearing families saying, ‘hey you know students, parents, community, hey, we’re still under a lot of stress we’re still seeing the trauma and the impacts of the pandemic and looking for some stability,’ personally that resonates with me,” Sutton said.

Sutton said it’s too soon to know what changes could come from the feedback.

A vote on the final plan was initially set for Dec. 7. But, Sutton said the date could be pushed back based on the feedback received from parents.

