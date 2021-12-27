It could be days before you can schedule a COVID-19 test at Wake County testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For those hoping to get a post-Christmas or pre-New Year’s Eve COVID-19 test the wait could be several days in Wake County.

The Wake County Health Department just resumed their testing after taking a break for Christmas and appointments are booking up quickly.

If you want to make an appointment online or over the phone (1-888-675-4567), you won’t be able to get one at most testing locations until Tuesday, Wednesday, or depending on how long you wait to schedule, possibly even later in the week.

According to the health department’s website, as of Monday morning, no appointments were available until Tuesday afternoon at county testing locations in Raleigh, Zebulon, or Wake Forest. One Raleigh location didn’t have any open appointments until Wednesday.

For those who live in Fuquay-Varina or want to go there to get tested, you can do so on Monday but not until the end of the day.

The appointment backlog comes after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) had to step in last Thursday and Friday to help with the massive demand for COVID testing before Christmas.

Despite having appointments, lines late last week wrapped around buildings and down the roads outside testing locations, and it took some people more than two hours to get through the line to get their test.

The long lines and long wait times were still present even after the health department doubled their testing availability to make sure they could complete 13,000 tests across all five sites in order to keep up with the demand.

Officials expect more appointment requests over the coming weeks as people return from their holiday travels and gatherings and as the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.

If you can’t get an appointment through the health department you can try to find a take-home test – but they have been hard to come by.

You can also request a free test from Labcorp and NCDHHS that will be shipped to your home.

There are also other options where you can get tested for free, such as heading over to a pharmacy or going to a community testing event.