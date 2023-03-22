Adrian and his friends looking at plans for the new skate park (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An area near downtown Raleigh is about to be transformed.

Organizers and city leaders broke ground Wednesday on downtown Raleigh’s first ever skate park — and it all started with a dream.

Adrian Mangano on his skateboard with the Raleigh skyline behind him (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Adrian Mangano is a junior at Enloe High School, and his dreams are already becoming a reality.

With his passion for skateboarding, he’s making a difference in the Raleigh community.

The new skate park was his idea.

“I just thought it was a really fun hobby to do, but as I got more into it, I started creating and started getting involved in the community, and that was really what kept me going and drove me for it. Because it’s such a great community to be a part of,” Adrian said.

Skate Raleigh sits off of Capital Boulevard on Dortch Street, just north of downtown.

When it’s finished, people of all ages can roll around on their skateboards, rollerblades, BMX bikes and more.

Renderings for the stake park. (RE Design Build and NewLine Skateparks)

Renderings for the stake park. (RE Design Build and NewLine Skateparks)

“It’s inclusiveness,” Adrian said. “And how great of an opportunity this is for Raleigh, and how great of a space it’s going to become for everyone here who wants to come enjoy themselves on any day of the week.”

Adrian’s dad, Steve Mangano, encouraged his hard work.

“Adrian was consistently pushing the project forward, finding ways to engage the community,” he said. “So he worked really hard on just being out there and spreading the word on gaining enthusiasm, which is what it takes to get a project like this done.”

He said he and Adrian traveled to skate parks across the country and saw a need in Raleigh.

“It brings such diversity, both of race, of gender, of income, all together,” Steve said. “And what I’ve seen is that skate parks are some of the most used parts of a park system. So just the impetus to say, hey, we need to do something special here.”

Adrian and his friends looking at plans for the skate park. (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

They even got the City of Raleigh on board – including Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

“I love it because it really was a dream, and now here we are,” the mayor said. “I think the big thing is, when you have a big idea, bring it forward. You never know what’s going to happen.”

The skate park will provide opportunities for skaters and bikers of all levels, that they might not otherwise have.

Organizers are targeting the summer as a potential opening date.

