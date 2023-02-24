RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit veteran’s organization is hosting its annual wheelchair rugby tournament in Raleigh this weekend.

Paralyzed Veterans of America are hosting the games at the Raleigh Convention Center Friday through Sunday.

Sixteen teams are playing 48 games to win the ‘Code of Honor Cup.’

It stands tall and shiny, and has a plaque with the PVA logo on it.

Code of Honor Cup (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

CBS 17 spoke with Army and Navy veterans who came from Tampa, Florida for the big event.

They said the sport brought them together, and their team is like a family. They also praised the sport for changing their lives.

“I like to tell people that adaptive sports saved my life,” said Chris Hull, an Army veteran and player on the PVA Wheelchair Rugby Team. “After my injury, I was drinking too much, really just kind of wasting away doing nothing. And when I found adaptive sports, it saved me from just being a waste of life, so I encourage anyone who has a chance to get out for adaptive sports and give it a shot.”

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“It’s part of being in a wheelchair,” shared Davis Celestine, a Navy veteran and player on the PVA Wheelchair Rugby Team. “People think you have no aspirations. But a lot of these men and women, they’re a real big inspiration to others for what they have been through and they can be a peer mentor.”

The veterans are encouraging the public to watch them play.

The games are free to attend and open to the public. They run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.