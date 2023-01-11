RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fires, crashes, and other emergencies — firefighters see it all.

The Raleigh Fire Department is building a program to provide comfort for both firefighters and fire and accident victims. The goal is to instill hope.

For 25 years, the Rev. Jeffrey Neal responded to emergency calls as a firefighter with the Raleigh Fire Department.

A few years ago, he hit a turning point.

“I got sick, which led to I guess what you might say a mental breakdown, if you will,” said Neal. “And once I got out of that situation, I realized that a lot of other people, my coworkers, my brothers and sisters in the fire service, were going through things as well.”

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

He worked with the Raleigh Fire Department to establish a chaplaincy program.

“Obviously, it was a calling,” he said. “It was something more.”

Neal said the main purpose of a chaplain is to be present for people in times of need.

It comes as the fire department places an emphasis on emotional health.

They also recently hired a full-time psychologist, who helps in a different way.

“Whereas I come in and I use my therapeutic skills to teach, educate, and assist in change, he’s helping with the comfort and support that’s necessary to give these people the strength to come see me,” said Dr. Donnal Crohan, RFD’s full-time psychologist.

Neal’s big focus — serving people of all backgrounds inside and outside the department.

“I want people to understand, this is a new wave of chaplains,” he explained. “We are here to support everybody. If there’s something, if you have a different belief or background, we’re not gonna get caught up in that. We’re more or less, we want to get you what you need to get through your situation.”

Neal, who is non-denominational, said the department is getting a Catholic chaplain, and will work towards having chaplains of other religious backgrounds as well.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

He said the department is also currently working on their first peer-support team.

“Mental health right now, you can’t shut the door on it,” said Neal. “It’s real. It’s extremely real within the department, and it’s real outside the department. So don’t suffer alone. There’s help here for you.”