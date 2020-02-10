‘It was a cry for help’ – Cary police credit training for peaceful end to standoff

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police credit Crisis Intervention Training for bringing an hours-long standoff to a peaceful end Sunday night.

The ordeal began as a “mental health” call involving an armed person in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A on N. Harrison Avenue, according to a town of Cary spokeswoman.

Gary Powell works nearby and said he knew something was wrong as he prepared to head home.

“I was worried,” said Powell. “I was hoping that they would not hurt that man. Obviously he had some kind of trauma going on in his life.”

Police responded around 4:45 p.m. to the restaurant and said the standoff came to an end “around 7 p.m. without incident.”

Monday, Capt. Randall Rhyne, Cary police’s bureau commander for field operations, credited officers’ training for bringing the situation to a close.

“Verbal is absolutely the most important part. Making sure people feel safe, making sure they feel secure, that they know we’re there to help. We’re not there to make things worse,” said Rhyne.

He said members of a special ten-person crisis negotiation team also responded to the call Sunday night.

“They were very good in helping communicate with that subject and deescalate the situation,” he said.

Rhyne said 81 Cary police officers have gone through a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training program – in partnership with other local agencies and mental health experts.

“Sometimes it’s very hard for people to recognize that they are in crisis, so that’s why it’s good for the officers to have that training. So they can see that and they can help those folks,” Rhyne said.

Powell commended officers for how they handled the situation Sunday night.

“It’s so important because they didn’t hurt that guy,” said Powell. “He was a menace to society for a few minutes, but he wasn’t out to hurt anybody. It was a cry for help.”

No customers or workers were involved because all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

