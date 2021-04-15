‘It was a joyous occasion’: Raleigh dad plans to use $1 million lottery prize for his children’s education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a Raleigh dad found out his Mega Millions ticket won him $1 million, the first thing he thought of was how he could help his children with their education.

“The first thing that came to mind was my kids,” Robert Wright Jr. said. “As a parent, it’s something that you want to do. It’s something that you strive to do. So, for me to be able to do this is amazing. It’s just a great feeling.”

Wright’s lucky ticket was the only one to win the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing, the NC Education Lottery said.

The odds of the $2 ticket matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Wright bought his winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He decided to check his email the next morning to see if he won.

“It said, ‘Check your winnings,’” he recalled. “When I clicked on it and saw those commas, I just went crazy! I ran downstairs and woke my significant other up and I just started screaming to her, ‘I won, I won!’ So, we both were screaming running around the house. It was a joyous occasion.”

Wright took home $707,505 after required federal and state tax withholding, the lottery said.

He said he plans to put the rest of the money into savings and investments.