RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sylvia Wiggins has fond memories of the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

The Helping Hand Mission founder has been participating with her band for years.

“This has been a staple with us,” said Wiggins.

But this year her band won’t get the chance to participate.

The City of Raleigh says it denied a permit request from the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association to put on the parade.

This comes after a pickup truck driver pulling a parade float hit and killed a dancer Hailey Brooks during last year’s parade.

The city says it denied the permit request out of an abundance of caution and respect for Brooks’ loved ones.

Wiggins says she’s saddened to hear they won’t be participating this year but acknowledges the city’s decision.

“It was quite a shock right then to me. I talked to my kids and the members and as I spoke with them, they were like What?” said Wiggins. “They were in the midst of preparation and everything, but we understand.”

The Assistant City Manager says a bill in the general assembly that would enhance parade safety requirements also played a role in the decision.

Wiggins says she hopes to see it back next year.