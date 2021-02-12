‘It’ll be successful,’ Wakefield High principal says as students head back into classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Wake County students will be back in the classroom on Monday.

High schoolers haven’t been in the classroom in nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on people’s lives.

When students do return to the classroom – it will look at lot different.

Wake County School System leaders said one the big adjustments will be limiting students passing each other in the hallways and stairwells. One-way hallways and areas aim to cut down on any potential crowding.

School officials said they’ve learned a lot from when elementary and middle school students returned to school and are going to implement the working procedures across the board.

“I think everybody’s going to have to adjust but after we get started, I’m sure we’ll get acclimated, and it’ll be successful,” said Wakefield High School Principal Malik Bazzell.

About 48 percent of all Wake County students are staying entirely remote and 52 percent are returning to in-person learning on a rotating schedule.

As of Friday, 77,322 Wake County students students are enrolled in virtual academy, which is down from 85,500 students enrolled in semester one.

There are roughly 160,000-161,000 students within district overall.

Year-round students return Monday, which is about 30 percent of the students returning to in-person learning.

Traditional/other calendar return on Wednesday.