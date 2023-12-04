WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People living in Wake Forest tell CBS 17 they keep hearing strange booms at all hours of the day.

Some neighbors describe the noise as gunshots, others said it sounds like mortars or fireworks.

It’s a sound they can’t always quite pinpoint.

“When I was cutting grass, I thought my lawnmower did something, like a spark plug went,” said Renae Hill.

In the cul-de-sacs and neighborhoods off of Jones Dairy Road, people had a lot to say about the noises.

“Sometimes I’ll be up late, reading my book or doing whatever for school, and I’ll just hear really loud booms,” described Natalie Hill. “I know some of them are definitely fireworks.”

Neighbors said it seems to sound differently depending on the time of day.

“I worked at a gun range, so I know what gunshots sound like,” said Hill. “The other morning, at 5:30 in the morning, they were definitely fireworks. But other times over the past month, definitely gunshots.”

Wake Forest police told CBS 17 they did receive reports about the noises and are asking people with information to contact them.

“It does sound like a shotgun,” said Derek Barnwell, who lives nearby. “When you hear it, it’s much louder. It’s echoing through and reverberating through the neighborhood.”

The section of Jones Farm Road where he lives, is in Wake Forest town limits.

But just across Jones Dairy Road, and next to their subdivisions, the land is considered unincorporated Wake County.

There, firing off guns is allowed, with some exceptions.

The guns can’t be fired off between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. People also have to have written permission from homeowners, if the gun being shot off within 300 yards of their homes.

There also has to be a backstop or some kind of barrier.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they don’t believe all of the rules are being followed, and they’re a little concerned by that.

“If a stray bullet, even if they’re way back in their backyard doing target practice, if a stray bullet goes somewhere, and you’ve got a lot of kids in this neighborhood, it’s not good,” said Hill.

Police said they received an email report about the noise Monday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 they have not gotten a report about these noises but urge people to contact them if they hear anything.