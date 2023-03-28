RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Clean-up efforts are underway after dozens of stray bullets hit stores while three people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night.

“It was probably 25, 30 shots fired,” police scanner audio could be heard saying after the incident in the 1100 block of N. Raleigh Street. “There’s a lot of people out here.”

Check Cashing store owner Chuck Jabr wasn’t at his business during Monday night’s shooting.

But when he arrived Tuesday, he spotted the aftermath. His store was hit with three bullets.

“To be honest with you, I was speechless this morning when I saw what I saw,” Jabr said.

Police said three people were sent to the hospital after the shooting that took place in the parking lot near the Food Lion on North Raleigh Boulevard.

That grocery store was also hit by gunfire.

“I just hope that it will never happen again,” Jabr said. “It’s going to affect our business.”

A Chinese restaurant was also riddled with bullet holes.

Employees who work in the shopping center tell CBS 17 they almost called out from work on Tuesday because they didn’t feel safe. Another worker said he heard arguing outside the Rent-A-Center just before the shooting.

“We don’t need this,” Jabr said. “We don’t need it anywhere in America.”

CBS 17 reached out to the Raleigh Police Department to find out if there’s any information on a possible suspect, as well as the victims. But so far, we’ve yet to receive an update.