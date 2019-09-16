‘It’s the best day ever’: Holly Springs HS student gets surprise fire truck ride

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Like many of the other firefighters at Holly Springs Station One, Emma fell in love with the job at a young age.

“When she first was toddling around and walking she always loves firetrucks. We have pictures of her from Marbles Museum dressed in fire gear when she was tiny. Not sure where it really started. We don’t have firefighters in our family. It’s just something she’s loved,” explained Emma’s mom, Cathy Whittington.

Unlike these firefighters, Emma has a rare condition that puts some limits on what she can do, but Friday she was ready to take on her new role as the captain for the day.

A moment that started as a surprise for Emma and her family. Family Friends Courtney Kremer and TK Kremer donated the prize after winning a school fundraiser.

“We picked it out especially for her. That’s what we said that night, but we just kept bidding it up,” said Courtney Kremer.

“It’s funny that the dad bidding against said, I wanted that for my son. I said I had to save mine for somebody special and I knew it was going to be for Emma,” continued TK Kremer.

Emma and her mom had no idea what was going to happen.

Emma at the fire station (CBS 17)

Emma at the fire station (CBS 17)

Emma at the fire station (CBS 17)

Emma at school (CBS 17)

Emma at school (CBS 17)

Emma at school (CBS 17)

“I thought they were just coming over this morning. And this morning Courtney told me about the fire truck ride, but we still didn’t tell Emma until we got to the fire station,” said Whittington.

But the surprise didn’t end at Fire Station One. Emma took her job on the road and got to ride in the fire truck to her school, Holly Springs High School.

“I had no idea what to expect and the kids standing out here ,the teachers standing out here. It was amazing,” said Whittington.

“Anytime you see your kid happy and loved and supported, it can be really emotional as a parent, maybe a little bit more emotional for us because of the things we’ve gone through with her,” said Whittington.

Friday was an emotional moment for the firefighters as well. They’ve all gotten to know Emma and her family over the years. She visits the station often.

“It humbles us. It’s very very exciting. Is an awesome responsibility for us to be like a mentor or role model for all children and it’s something that makes our job a lot of fun,” said Fire Chief Smith.

It was definitely a moment Emma won’t forget. She shared her joy with her friends.

“It’s the best day ever,” proclaimed Emma. “Thank you. Thank you, firefighter Joe.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now