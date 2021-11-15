‘It’s traumatizing,’ Cary man says after his mom is carjacked at gunpoint

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman said a man approached her with a gun, demanded her car and stole it over the weekend.

Her family reported the carjacking shortly after midnight Sunday, near a home off East Johnson Street in Cary.

Dispatchers confirm officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the area at the time.

Josh Adams said his mother was the victim and she called him moments after the incident.

“It’s someone’s worst nightmare to go through that,” Adams told CBS 17’s Sean Cudahy Monday evening. “It’s traumatizing to hear about that.”

Adams said police responded to the scene, and he traced his mother’s phone to woods in Wendell, where he said police recovered the cellphone.

Cary police so far have not shared specific details about the incident.

However, this is not the first carjacking in the Triangle in recent days.

Thursday, CBS17 reported on two cases of cars stolen right from victims in Raleigh, about 10 minutes and just a few miles apart. The suspects in one of the carjackings were arrested over the weekend in Asheboro.

Across the country, the National Crime Insurance Bureau spoke of a “dramatic increase” in car thefts in 2020.

Statewide, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation reported a 6 percent increase in car thefts in 2020 over 2019, after a 3 percent increase from 2018 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Adams said he hopes to see someone held responsible for what happened to his mother over the weekend.

“This here could have ended tragically,” he said. “Somebody has to do something about that.”