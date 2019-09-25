It’s ‘Try Transit Week’ and GoRaleigh buses are going fare-free Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s Try Transit Week and the City of Raleigh would like for you to do just that.

For the entire day Wednesday, the city is offering free rides to residents. The free fare day is a way for them to say thank you to the daily 17,000 GoRaleigh riders and give others a chance to try it out.

GoRaleigh operates 84 buses and covers a territory of 144 square miles.

According to Michael Moore, director of the Department of Transportation, public transportation is a great way to get around the entire Triangle area and connect to jobs, shopping, parks and entertainment.

The City of Raleigh has participated in Try Transit Weeks as far back as 2007. Events will be held through Friday.

GoRaleigh also has some exciting news to share. New routes for Garner, Knightdale, and Rolesville residents will be added Oct. 14.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now