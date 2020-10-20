Ivanka Trump makes 2 stops in Wake County as election approaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With two weeks to go until Election Day, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump made two stops in Wake County on Tuesday.
During her visit, Trump focused on what she called her father’s accomplishments and the promises he’s kept, including what he’s done for the American economy, securing a new trade deal and cutting various regulations.
Trump’s day started over at a farm stand. There, she spoke with a longtime farmer about the challenges he faces.
She then went over to The Pavilion at Carriage Farm for a conversation about the upcoming election and President Donald Trump.
