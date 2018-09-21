J. Cole's Raleigh Dreamville Festival rescheduled for 2019 J. Cole performs at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 15, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP) [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, originally scheduled for Sept. 15, has been rescheduled for April 6, 2019, according to a press release on Friday.

The show was set to take place week, but was put off due to Florence.

J. Cole is set to close the show for the new date, but the details regarding other acts aren't yet known. Tickets are on sale here. Those who purchased tickets prior to the cancellation will have the option to keep them, or request a refund.

The show will be held at Dorothea Dix Park.