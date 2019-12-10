J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival returning to Raleigh for 2nd year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville’s own J. Cole will bring his popular Dreamville Festival back to Raleigh for another year in Spring 2020.

Tickets for the festival filled with music and art, among other things, will go on sale Dec. 12. The festival is scheduled for April 4, 2020, at Dorothea Dix Park just outside downtown Raleigh.

The daylong festival saw thousands at its inception and will likely bring back the two-stage set up for musicians.

Cole will curate the artist lineup — which has yet to be announced — and will likely drop as we get closer to the festival’s date.

A portion of proceeds will go to Cole’s Dreamville Foundation and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Pre-sale codes can be obtained by signing up at DreamvilleFest.com.

As for preliminary ticket prices, early-bird general admission tickets start at $79, while VIP passes start at $229. Both can be purchased by signing up for the ticket pre-sale.

Other VIP packages include JV VIP ($229), Varsity VIP ($269), and MVP VIP ($399). The MVP VIP package includes access to an exclusive lounge and bar area along with “being the real MVP.”

