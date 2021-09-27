J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival to return to Dix Park in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will be back in Raleigh in 2022 but this time with a two-day format.

This year’s festival will be held over two days, April 2-3, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Dreamville Festival website.

Last year’s festival was rescheduled before ultimately being canceled due to the pandemic.

The first Dreamville Festival was scheduled for Sept. 10, 2018 but had to be rescheduled for April 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.

The first Dreamville brought in around 40,000 fans to Dix Park.