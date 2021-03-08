Jailed Cary man faces child sex charges, bond increased to $1.8 million, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man already jailed on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor had new sex charges added Monday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Loyd Painter, 33, is now charged with first-degree sex offense with a child under 13 and taking indecent liberties with children, a news release from sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry said.

Painter was arrested on Feb. 1 on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor from an incident in March 2009, according to arrest records.

“Following an initial investigation from the Cary Police Department, Wake (County) investigators had sufficient evidence to charge Painter who was already in custody on previous charges,” Curry said in the news release Monday.

The most recent charges stem from an incident in early 2008, arrest records indicate.

Painter’s bond was increased by $500,000 following the latest charges, Curry said. His previous bond was set at $1.3 million.