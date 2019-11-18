Jailed Raleigh man faces new child rape charge as 2nd victim comes forward, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man already jailed on sex offense charges is now facing more charges after a second victim came forward, police say.

Kirk Walter Nunez-Serraios, 38, was initially arrested by Wake County Sheriff’s deputies in October on indecent liberties with a child charge and a child rape charge from March 2012, according to arrest records.

While jailed Sunday, Nunez-Serraios was served with new warrants for first-degree child rape and indecent liberties with a child, according to the new warrant.

The latest charges stem from incidents that occurred from August 2010 to August 2011, according to arrest records.

The child rape arrest warrant from Raleigh police says that he “did carnally know and abuse” a child under the age of 13.

Other arrest warrants for indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape say that sex acts continued later from August 2011 through August 2014 with a 13-year-old victim.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now