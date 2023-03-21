RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will headline this year’s Mighty Giveback benefit concert.

Organizers said Tuesday that Band Together and United Way of the Greater Triangle set a goal of raising more than $1 million for 20 nonprofits that focus on affordable housing.

Presale tickets are available and public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. The concert is Oct. 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Last year’s show raised more than $1 million with net proceeds going to 11 housing-related nonprofits.

It marks the fourth year of the partnership between Band Together and United Way.

Isbell and his band will release their eighth studio album, Weathervanes, on June 9.