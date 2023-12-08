RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University Police have received two reports of motor vehicle thefts.

The first vehicle, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was parked on Faucette Drive at 10 p.m. on Thursday with the keys inside the vehicle, and was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The second vehicle, a dark gray Mazda 3, was parked at the Greek Village Apartments at 3 a.m. on Friday with the keys inside the vehicle, and was reported missing around 11 a.m. on Friday.

There is no suspect information for either incident at this time.

Please contact University Police at 919-515-3000 with any information you have related to these crimes. This information is being distributed in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998.